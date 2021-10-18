Fmr LLC Acquires 56,302 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,302 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.77% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $122,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,725 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,096,000 after acquiring an additional 826,612 shares during the period. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,553,000. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,406,000 after acquiring an additional 556,720 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,151,000 after acquiring an additional 510,683 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $165.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.83 and a 200-day moving average of $162.93. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.88 and a 52-week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

