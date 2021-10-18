Fmr LLC Acquires 58,702 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,152,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 58,702 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.60% of Arrow Electronics worth $131,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 757,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,873.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

ARW stock opened at $117.93 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.46 and a twelve month high of $124.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.35.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $983,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $1,364,630.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,720.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

