Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,475,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,309 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.43% of Ashland Global worth $129,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASH opened at $95.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.27. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.17 and a 12-month high of $96.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

ASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.22.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

