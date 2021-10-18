Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,210,766 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 628,881 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.32% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $133,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,298 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CFO Alan Haughie acquired 12,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LPX. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

NYSE LPX opened at $66.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.59. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.