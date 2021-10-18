Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 73.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,139,247 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.72% of PDC Energy worth $122,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDCE. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,662 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $57,849,000 after buying an additional 145,926 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,467 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,967,000 after buying an additional 79,597 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,909 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 30,328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDCE opened at $50.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 3.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Truist cut their target price on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.44.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,466,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at $14,186,911.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $843,040 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

