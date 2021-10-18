Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,755 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.62% of Pool worth $113,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pool by 423.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pool by 335.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $453.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.16. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $305.47 and a fifty-two week high of $500.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.83.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total transaction of $4,226,690.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,358 shares in the company, valued at $33,603,257.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

