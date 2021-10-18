Fmr LLC Buys 1,674,518 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,135,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,674,518 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 6.25% of Adtalem Global Education worth $111,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 787.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 92,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,745,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $36.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average of $37.34. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $280.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATGE shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

