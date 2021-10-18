Fmr LLC Buys 205,747 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,672,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,747 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 8.99% of TriCo Bancshares worth $113,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 57.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 22.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,432,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $43.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average of $43.48. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $51.66.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.60 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

