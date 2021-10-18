Fmr LLC Buys 210,606 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,304,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,606 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.41% of WEC Energy Group worth $116,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 49.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $60,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $90.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.58.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.29.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

