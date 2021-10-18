Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 740,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 198,441 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.33% of MKS Instruments worth $131,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 10.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,820,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,096,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 253,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,034,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,684,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKSI opened at $144.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.53. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.00 and a 52 week high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKSI. Citigroup began coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.20.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

