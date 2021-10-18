Fmr LLC Grows Stock Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612,887 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 10.41% of Brigham Minerals worth $125,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $20.96 on Monday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $37.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 736.84%.

MNRL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.91.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

