Fmr LLC Grows Stock Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 927,377 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 9.67% of The Lovesac worth $116,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Lovesac by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,826,000 after buying an additional 56,037 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Lovesac by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in The Lovesac by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Lovesac by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac stock opened at $71.37 on Monday. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.59.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOVE. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital raised their price target on The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Lovesac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 43,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $3,280,380.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 71,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $5,344,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,943 shares of company stock valued at $11,396,450 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

