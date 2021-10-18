Fmr LLC Has $110.58 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187,529 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $110,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $10,953,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 35,420 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.81 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.78.

