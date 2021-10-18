Fmr LLC Has $114.76 Million Stock Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,260,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.10% of PriceSmart worth $114,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PriceSmart by 3,137.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $77.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.02 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.86.
About PriceSmart
PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.
