Fmr LLC Has $114.76 Million Stock Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,260,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.10% of PriceSmart worth $114,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PriceSmart by 3,137.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $77.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.02 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $862,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Ana Luisa Bianchi sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $50,715.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,049.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,319,186. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

