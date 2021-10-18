Fmr LLC Has $115.53 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,266,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,131 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Novartis worth $115,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Novartis by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Novartis by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $83.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $186.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. Novartis’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

