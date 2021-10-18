Fmr LLC Has $116.33 Million Stock Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,848,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,177 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 8.55% of Kforce worth $116,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kforce by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Kforce by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 154,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kforce by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $64.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.78 and its 200-day moving average is $60.16. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.98 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $403.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,625,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,808 shares of company stock worth $4,722,285. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

