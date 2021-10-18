Fmr LLC Has $117.20 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fmr LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,607 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.25% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $117,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

VB opened at $226.66 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.15 and a fifty-two week high of $229.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.07.

