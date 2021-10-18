Fmr LLC Has $124.11 Million Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,269,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 85,031 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.45% of Autoliv worth $124,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,953,000 after acquiring an additional 25,799 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at $684,000. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALV shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

NYSE ALV opened at $96.73 on Monday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.53 and a 1 year high of $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.06.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

