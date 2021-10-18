Fmr LLC Has $130.66 Million Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,706,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,771 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 3.49% of Blackbaud worth $130,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Blackbaud during the first quarter worth about $488,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Blackbaud by 129.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Blackbaud by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Blackbaud by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Blackbaud by 25.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLKB stock opened at $75.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,875.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.41.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $229.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.07 million. Equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $238,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,842 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $192,033.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,760.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,045 shares of company stock worth $780,342. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

