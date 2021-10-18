Fmr LLC Has $131.90 Million Position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,996,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149,419 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Azul worth $131,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Azul in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,520,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Azul by 103.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 124,224 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Azul by 845.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Azul in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Azul by 5.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.03.

NYSE:AZUL opened at $19.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64. Azul S.A. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $29.45.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $321.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million. On average, analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azul Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

