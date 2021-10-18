Fmr LLC Invests $113.88 Million in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Fmr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,655,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,883,000. Fmr LLC owned 0.79% of Oatly Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 14.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.79. Oatly Group AB has a 12-month low of 12.84 and a 12-month high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 146.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTLY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 27.86.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

