Fmr LLC Makes New $114.79 Million Investment in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Fmr LLC bought a new position in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,875,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,788,000. Fmr LLC owned about 8.72% of The Honest as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Honest during the second quarter worth about $107,115,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Honest during the second quarter worth about $36,196,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Honest during the second quarter worth about $19,925,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Honest during the second quarter worth about $14,255,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Honest during the second quarter worth about $13,829,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $9.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.44. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

HNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised The Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on The Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.95.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

