Fmr LLC Purchases 21,950 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,140,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.75% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $110,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.45.

BHVN opened at $133.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.82. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

