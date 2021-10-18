Fmr LLC Purchases 467,699 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,699 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.03% of Synovus Financial worth $130,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 969,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $45.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.69. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.73 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $488.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $512,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,130.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,539 shares of company stock worth $830,130. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

