Fmr LLC Purchases 532,766 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 881,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532,766 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.93% of Packaging Co. of America worth $119,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,172,000 after purchasing an additional 667,673 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 340.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after acquiring an additional 264,871 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,005,000 after acquiring an additional 229,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 41.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,504,000 after acquiring an additional 216,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $23,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.91.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $133.71 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.87 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.20%.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

