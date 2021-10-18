Fmr LLC Purchases 66,455 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,646,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,455 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.03% of TechnipFMC worth $123,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTI. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.81.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $7.90 on Monday. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

