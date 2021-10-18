Fmr LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 79.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,229,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,878,166 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.89% of Shaw Communications worth $122,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SJR. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Shaw Communications by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Shaw Communications by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $29.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.71. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

