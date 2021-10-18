Fmr LLC Reduces Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,498,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,806 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.58% of Ameren worth $119,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the second quarter worth about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Ameren by 37.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 72.6% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of AEE stock opened at $83.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.29. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEE. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.