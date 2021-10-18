Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,262,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,700,155 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.65% of KeyCorp worth $129,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,194,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 248.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 113,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 81,284 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in KeyCorp by 22.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,443,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,756,000 after buying an additional 817,773 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on KEY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.84.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $23.02 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

