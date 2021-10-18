Fmr LLC Sells 10,085,508 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,602,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,085,508 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.55% of Amyris worth $124,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Amyris by 59.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 35,465 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Amyris by 46.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 104,352 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amyris during the second quarter valued at about $474,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 15.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,660,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,289,000 after purchasing an additional 636,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Amyris news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $261,610.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $51,757.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,630 shares of company stock worth $692,922. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $13.22 on Monday. Amyris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

Amyris Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

