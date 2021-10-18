Fmr LLC Sells 25,526 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,120,651 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 25,526 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Citrix Systems worth $131,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth $102,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $97.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.04. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $93,761.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,779. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

