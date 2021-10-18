Fmr LLC Sells 3,431,508 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,269,498 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,431,508 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.19% of First Solar worth $114,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sandbar Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in First Solar by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 342,390 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $30,990,000 after purchasing an additional 256,060 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 12,626 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in First Solar by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 59,363 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $272,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSLR. Susquehanna upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.76.

FSLR stock opened at $105.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.16. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

