Fmr LLC Sells 395,743 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,962,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,743 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.65% of Sunnova Energy International worth $111,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOVA. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOVA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

In related news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NOVA opened at $38.10 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.40.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

