Fmr LLC Trims Stock Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,523,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 787,438 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 6.64% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $110,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 76,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AUPH. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

In other news, insider Neil Solomons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $2,101,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 282,500 shares of company stock worth $6,199,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AUPH opened at $20.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.80. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $24.18.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. Research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

