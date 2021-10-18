FOAM (FOAM) Trading Up 13% This Week

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. FOAM has a market capitalization of $22.31 million and $9,111.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded up 13% against the dollar. One FOAM coin can now be bought for about $0.0705 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00041267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.84 or 0.00194858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00088914 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

FOAM Coin Profile

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

