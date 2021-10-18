Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Short Interest Down 25.0% in September

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 6,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of FL stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.54. 1,341,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,075. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.17. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $35.86 and a 52-week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,778,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 335.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 757,112 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,394,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,135,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,703 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,196,000 after buying an additional 466,004 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.