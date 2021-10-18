Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $60.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of FL stock opened at $47.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 132,785 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 61,581 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at $584,000. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 274,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 728.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

