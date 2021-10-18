Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $60.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.02% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.
Shares of FL stock opened at $47.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $66.71.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 132,785 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 61,581 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at $584,000. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 274,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 728.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.
About Foot Locker
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
