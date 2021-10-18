Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.09

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.09 and last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 2856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Forma Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Forma Therapeutics by 8.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 18.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

