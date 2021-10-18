Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.09

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.09 and last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 2856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Forma Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Forma Therapeutics by 8.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 18.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Forma Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMTX)
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
