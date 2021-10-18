Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $310.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Fortinet traded as high as $325.22 and last traded at $323.59, with a volume of 5747 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $315.29.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.00.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

