FortKnoxster 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $592,700.00 (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. In the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be purchased for $0.0569 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $8.49 million and approximately $592,700.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FortKnoxster alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00042236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.21 or 0.00198938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00089707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FKX is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FortKnoxster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FortKnoxster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.