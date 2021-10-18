ForTube Price Tops $0.0905 on Major Exchanges (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 18th. ForTube has a market cap of $57.89 million and $52.21 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ForTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0905 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ForTube has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00041410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.57 or 0.00193795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00088731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

ForTube Coin Profile

ForTube (FOR) is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

