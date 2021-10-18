Fortuna 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $128.00 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 97.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 18th. Fortuna has a market cap of $267,559.69 and $128.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fortuna coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fortuna has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fortuna alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00041735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.18 or 0.00195071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00089824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

About Fortuna

FOTA is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Fortuna Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fortuna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fortuna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.