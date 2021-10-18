Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.73.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $96.74 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,198 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,551,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,110,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 72.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,084,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,875,000 after purchasing an additional 456,168 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 724.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 436,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,481,000 after purchasing an additional 383,552 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

