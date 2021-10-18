Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,454 shares during the quarter. Forward Air accounts for approximately 4.3% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 6.75% of Forward Air worth $165,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Forward Air by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,960,000 after acquiring an additional 119,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,002,000 after acquiring an additional 34,776 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Forward Air by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $85.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.43. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $59.24 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $420.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.90 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

