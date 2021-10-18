Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Holdings Decreased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,297 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in FOX by 347.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in FOX during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in FOX by 392.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in FOX by 60.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in FOX by 81.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $41.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.53. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.87.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

