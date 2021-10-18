Fractal (FCL) Trading Up 22.6% This Week

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000746 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fractal has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar. Fractal has a market cap of $7.68 million and $903,266.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00065570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00069769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.28 or 0.00100328 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,856.20 or 0.99642095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,721.82 or 0.05995350 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00023538 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

