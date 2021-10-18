Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRG shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

NASDAQ:FRG opened at $37.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $862.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.09 million. Research analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.