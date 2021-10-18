Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 1,254 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.86% of Alamo Group worth $33,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALG opened at $147.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.64 and a 52-week high of $165.98. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $347.55 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,844 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $428,590.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 162,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,473,830.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 720 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.85, for a total value of $109,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,906,938. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

