Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 3,559 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.10% of AvalonBay Communities worth $28,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 140.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $392,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVB opened at $230.63 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $234.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.39 and a 200-day moving average of $213.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. As a group, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.56.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

