Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.94% of MGP Ingredients worth $28,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,059,000 after purchasing an additional 158,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,022,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 860,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 226,421 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 480,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 354,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $63.78 on Monday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $76.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.25 and a 200-day moving average of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.45.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $174.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.80 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $206,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $35,954.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,798 shares of company stock valued at $908,324. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

